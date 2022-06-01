SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A two-alarm fire was reported on the second floor of a building at 74 Turk Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a 6:16 a.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

People are being advised to avoid the area. The fire started on the second floor before advancing to the upper floor via the walls and ceiling, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the SFFD.

Baxter reported that the fire was contained, but not before it displaced 25 people, who are being assisted by the Red Cross of Northern California. One adult with minor injuries was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.