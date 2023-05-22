(KRON) — A two-alarm fire sparked in a busy area of Presidio Heights on Monday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is in the 3500 block of California Street, according to SFFD. Photos from the scene show Bluemercury, a cosmetics store on the street, with smoke coming out of the second floor window. Flames are also visible in the windows of Bluemercury.

Smoke appeared to be coming from the First Republic Bank location next door, but it is unclear if the blaze spread to that building as well. Fire crews seem to be on the backside of the building near the parking area.

Several businesses and single family homes line this stretch of California Street. Community members are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.