(KRON) – Two individuals were arrested for stealing over $4,500 of merchandise from two different businesses.

The South San Francisco Police Department investigated retail thefts at two large commercial businesses on the 400 block of South Airport Boulevard and the 1600 block of El Camino Real.

The suspects stole over $4,500 worth of merchandise.

The SSFPD and the Daly City Police Department collaborated to locate the suspect’s vehicle on Saturday and two suspects were taken into custody. According to police, the stolen property was recovered.

The suspects were also connected to multiple burglaries in five different cities, police said.