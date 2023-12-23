(KRON) – Two minors were killed in a traffic collision involving two vehicles in Antioch on Friday.

Antioch police responded to the intersection of W. 6th St. & G St. at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. According to police, a black SUV was traveling northbound on G St. on W. 6th St. sided with the blue vehicle that was traveling eastbound on W. 6th St.

The black SUV then collided with a fire hydrant. The suspect(s) subsequently fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

The minors in the blue vehicle were transferred to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

The minors were 12 and 13 years old.

According to police, the father of one of the minors appeared at the scene.

It is undetermined if the two minors were driving the blue vehicle or if there was another driver in the vehicle, police said.

The victims’ names are being withheld until proper family notifications.

Antioch police confirmed speed and reckless driving were a factor in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Rick Martin at (925)-779-6972 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.