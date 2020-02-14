Two arrests made after boys, 11 and 14, killed in Union City school parking lot

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the murders of two young boys in Union City.

Jason Cornejo, 18, of Castro Valley and a 17-year-old Hayward boy are suspected of killing two boys in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School on Nov. 23, 2019, police said.

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Sean Withington and 11-year-old Kevin Hernandez.

Investigators say the boys were parked in the parking lot, sitting in a van when gunmen shot at them.

Police say one victim died on the scene and the second died while being taken to a trauma center.

Union City announcing arrests in Nov 2019 murders of 14 yr old Sean Withington and 11 yr old Kevin Hernandez. Live news conference moments away @kron4news. pic.twitter.com/KYyn0Bqi1D — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 14, 2020

Ca. Attorney General #JaverBecerra joins Union City Police in announcing arrest of Jason Cornejo and a juvenile suspect in connection with Nov 2019 murders of Keven Hernandez and Sean Withington. pic.twitter.com/AKjvdM1Cd7 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 14, 2020

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: