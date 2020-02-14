Two arrests made after boys, 11 and 14, killed in Union City school parking lot

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the murders of two young boys in Union City.
Jason Cornejo, 18, of Castro Valley and a 17-year-old Hayward boy are suspected of killing two boys in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School on Nov. 23, 2019, police said.
The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Sean Withington and 11-year-old Kevin Hernandez.
Investigators say the boys were parked in the parking lot, sitting in a van when gunmen shot at them.
Police say one victim died on the scene and the second died while being taken to a trauma center.
