Photo provided by Pleasanton Police Department shows the two suspects who were arrested.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, laptops and other valuables, police said.

Patrol officers and detectives viewed surveillance video that showed the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after the victim made a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. Within hours of an alert being sent out of the suspects’ car description, officers were able to locate the vehicle, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspects were detained by Antioch police, positively identified by the victim and arrested.