(KRON) – Two people allegedly stealing with a minor were arrested by the San Rafael Police Department.

San Rafael police officers received a call of two adults with a minor who were layering and concealing merchandise to shoplift at a department store in the Northgate Mall at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a female suspect. Officers arrested her and recovered the merchandise from her purse.

A male suspect was located in another area of the store and was then detained. The male suspect was found in possession of a 9mm handgun without a serial number, police said.

According to the police investigation, it was determined that the female suspect had two felony warrants for her arrest. The male suspect was determined to be on parole, according to police.

The woman was booked for the two felony arrest warrants. The male suspect was booked for felony possession of a concealed firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating the terms of parole. The firearm was seized at the arrest.

Officers contacted the minor who was wearing the store’s clothing that the adult suspects had placed on them, police said. The minor was released to the custody of a guardian.

The merchandise was recovered back to the store.