WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after breaking into a home that was under renovation on Sunday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on Facebook. The suspects were taken into custody after a police chase.

WCPD was called to the home off of Heritage Court at 1:30 p.m. by a person who lives at the home. The victim said they ran into two suspects going through a bedroom in the home.

After exchanging words with the victim, the suspects fled the scene. Police determined the truck they were driving had been stolen out of Richmond earlier in the day.

The suspects led WCPD officers on a chase along Highway 24 before police called off the chase for the sake of public safety due to the suspect driving erratically. The suspect vehicle later drove off the road and they ran into the hillsides of the Siesta Valley Recreation Area, police said.

WCPD, California Highway Patrol, Orinda police and Moraga police pursued the suspects and eventually captured them. The suspects were identified as Miguel Ruiz, 45, of Santa Ana and Hector Vazquez-Holguin, 34, of Bay Point.