SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday.

At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD officers responded to the 900 block of Geary Street for the report of a stabbing. Upon responding, officers found two men with stab wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said. One of the victims later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

An SFPD investigation identified Burnham and Bucy as the suspects. Investigators served a search warrant on Burnham’s home in the 700 block of Leavenworth Street at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday and arrested him.

Bucy was arrested at his home in the 400 block of Eddy Street at about 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators found and seized items related to the investigation at both homes.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Both men were booked into jail on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Amyone with information about the homicide is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444.