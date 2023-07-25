(KRON) — Two robbery suspects who attempted a smash-and-grab on a vehicle stopped at a traffic light were arrested following a three-month investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Marin County deputies responded to the initial incident on April 20 at around 8:30 a.m. They were dispatched to the intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and La Cuesta Drive in Greenbrae on an armed robbery report.

The victim, police said, was sitting in their vehicle at the red light when their rear window was shattered. The victim was shocked to see a suspect at the rear window, taking their belongings through the broken window.

Reacting quickly, the victim reversed the vehicle into the suspect.

The suspect sustained injuries but managed to get into a get-away vehicle and flee. Deputies launched a three-month investigation that involved serving several search warrants. Neighboring agencies including the Berkeley Police Department, San Pablo Police Department and Contra Costa Probation assisted in identifying the suspects; Joseph Cardenas and David Cardenas, both of San Pablo.

Both suspects were placed under arrest.