(KRON) — Two people are in custody after a 2-year-old child drowned in a Rodeo bathtub Monday night, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said. Destiny Deboe, 22, of Rodeo, and Tyshawn Haywood, 21, of Rodeo, were arrested on suspicion of murder, torture, and felony infliction of injury to a child.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of California Street at 8:48 p.m. for the call of a 2-year-old drowning. First responders from the local fire department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the child died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deboe and Haywood are both being held on a $1,070,000 bail. The sheriff’s office is investigating the case.

