(KRON) — Two people were arrested and charged with organized retail crime theft after allegedly robbing a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Santa Rosa, according to police. Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1975 Cleveland Avenue on Wednesday on a report of petty theft.

According to police, someone was seen stealing more than $900 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes Benz. Store security provided the SRPD dispatcher with a description of the suspect, fleeing vehicle and license plate.

SRPD officers began searching the area for the vehicle, based on information provided by the security team member. Two officers took up a position near Highway 101 south they believed the suspect might pass, based on the information provided.

Just as the officers arrived in the position, the white Mercedes drove past them. The officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the car exited the freeway and pulled over in the parking lot of a hotel.

The vehicle’s driver, Michael Lyons, a 56-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, complied with officers and was detained without incident. The passenger, Evan Thomas, a 30-year-old Sebastopol resident, took off running.

Thomas, according to police, jumped several fences before running across Highway 101 toward Santa Rosa Avenue. He continued running on the east side of the freeway until officers were able to locate him in the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and took him into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and in addition to the merchandise allegedly stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods, they found additional property believed stolen from two other businesses, burglary tools, a “Slim Jim” lockpicking tool and bags that could be used for carrying stolen items out of stores.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods security team was able to determine that Thomas was responsible for at least three other reported thefts from the business since July, 2022, police said. It was also believed that Thomas had visited the store one day prior to the incident and stole an expensive Yeti cooler.

Police said it is believed that Thomas was responsible for at least $3,185 in retail theft from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Lyons was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Felony organized retail crime theft

Felony commercial burglary

Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools

Felony violation of post release community supervision

Thomas was arrested and booked on these charges:

Felony organized retail crime theft

Felony commercial burglary

Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools

Misdemeanor willful obstruction of a peace officer

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.