(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting and other charges on Tuesday at the Linda Mar Center in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department. Officers with Pacifica PD were dispatched to the shopping center on the 1400 block of Linda Mar Center at around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of credit card fraud.

An employee reported that a man had just used what they suspected were stolen credit cards to buy gift cards before leaving the store. Officers arrived on the scene and found multiple witnesses and one possible suspect who was still in the area.

An investigation determined that prior to the incident, the suspect had stolen merchandise from multiple businesses at the shopping center and was working with a second suspect. The second suspect was found a short time later.

Police discovered that the suspects had hidden stolen merchandise in a parked vehicle in the shopping center parking lot. The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the businesses it had been stolen from.

The suspects were identified as:

Dominic Turner, 35, of Oakland

Kayla Simpson, 29, of San Francisco

Both suspects were arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The two suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail.