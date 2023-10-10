(KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has arrested two suspects for three commercial robberies around or in the Mission District between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4.

All of the three robberies involved taking the business by force at gunpoint. The victims were forced onto the floor or corralled into back rooms. In two of the robberies, victims were pistol-whipped by the suspect. In all robberies, the suspects stole U.S. currency and merchandise. In two of the incidents, the suspects also stole the businesses’ ATMs.

SFPD’s Night Investigations determined all three robberies were committed by the same crew of suspects and identified one of the suspects as 32-year-old male and San Francisco resident, Jacquez Tucker, and developed probable cause to arrest Tucker for the robberies.

SFPD Tenderloin Plain Clothes Team, SFPD Mission Plain Clothes Team, SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team, SFPD Robbery Unit, SFPD Night Investigations Unit, and SFPD Specialists initiated an operation to take the suspects into custody on Oct. 4.

While surveilling, Plainclothes officers witnessed Tucker pick up a second male who was believed to be a co-conspirator, police said.

According to police, officers followed Tucker and the other suspect to Silver Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. Both suspects were apprehended into custody without incident, police said.

Lloyd Gage, 33, was identified as the second suspect. Gage had the distinct short-barreled rifle used in the robberies. Gage was also wearing the same clothes and shoes from the robbery, police said.

Police secured a search warrant for Tucker’s residence, where officers found the clothing and shoes worn during the robberies. Police also found two pistols and merchandise stolen in the crimes.

Both Tucker and Gage were booked into the San Francisco County Jail #1 on the charges of seven counts of robbery, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, three counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of use of a firearm during a felony, three counts of criminal conspiracy, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, be sure to begin the text message with SFPD. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.