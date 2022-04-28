BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested by Benicia Police Department detectives for stealing lottery tickets from a local store in an armed robbery. The incident happened in the 1500 block of East 5th Street on April 16.

Police said one of the arrestees brandished a gun at the clerk while the other took the lottery tickets. Benicia detectives worked with California State Parole officers to find and arrest the two suspects.

While they were investigating this robbery, detectives found other lottery tickets that are believed to have been taken in a robbery in Fairfield. Officers found the weapon used in the crime, an airsoft Glock-style handgun.

