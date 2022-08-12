WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio Plaza after two masked men attempted to steal their watch, according to a Facebook post from the Walnut Creek Police Department.

The victim was struck with handguns on the head by both suspects, the post states, adding that they fled in a black Honda sedan.

“Moments later, callers reported the suspects crashed their vehicle on Bancroft Rd. near La Corso Circle and fled on foot into the neighborhood, hopping fences,” the post reads. “With the assistance of Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office helicopter and witnesses, Walnut Creek Police Officers detained the two suspects without incident on Ready Rd.”

Those suspects are Shaune Rogers, 34 of Richmond, and David Lopez, 33 also of Richmond. They were charged with robbery, assault with deadly weapons (the firearms and a vehicle), being felons in possession of a firearm, and felony conspiracy.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information can contact the Walnut Creek police phone number at 925-943-5844.