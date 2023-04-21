(KRON) — Two people are in custody in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in Livermore, according to the Livermore Police Department. Livermore PD responded to a report of a victim who was robbed of cash as he walked out of the Wells Fargo Bank on K Street at around 11:30 a.m. Friday

Not long after, police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car in the parking lot of a nearby Bank of American branch on Railroad Avenue.

Two people were arrested:

Derrick Rose Jr., 18, of Antioch

Rajanae Bynum, 20, also of Antioch

Both were identified as being involved in the Wells Fargo robbery, police said. They were transported to Santa Rita Jail and are facing robbery and conspiracy charges.

Police are also investigating if the suspects are connected to a similar robbery last week at the BofA on Railroad Avenue.