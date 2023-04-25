(KRON) — Two suspects are in custody in connection to a stabbing Tuesday morning, according to the San Rafael Police Department on Twitter. Officers with SRPD arrived within a minute of a call reporting a physical fight and stabbing and arrested the suspects.

The incident occurred just before 1:45 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Medway Road and Canal Street. Officers first located the victim and provided first aid. The two suspects were observed running away. Their descriptions were broadcast over the police radio and additional officers responding to a call nearby located the suspects and detained them, police said.

After being positively ID’d, the suspects were arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon/knife and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The knife used in the stabbing was also located during the investigation.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to recover, police said.