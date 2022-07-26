GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of violent crimes in Gilroy, the Gilroy Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday. Gilroy residents Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, are linked to two stabbings and four other violent crime incidents.

GPD responded to the area of Las Animas Avenue and Murray Avenue for the first stabbing at 3:00 p.m. on July 18. Officers found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Officers found another victim with multiple stab wounds in the area of 7900 Monterey Street around 2:00 a.m. on July 20. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries but is also expected to survive.

Moreno and Wofford were identified as suspects in the stabbings and were arrested in San Jose on July 22. Police said the four other violent crime incidents took place between June 30 and July 20, but did not provide details about them. Moreno and Wofford were both charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the case, but they are not suspects in the stabbings. On July 20, the Morgan Hill Police Department located the getaway vehicle used in both stabbings and detained its occupants: Alexander Ayala Jr., 32, and Angel Solorzano, 32, both of Gilroy. Police found two firearms in the car, one of which was a ghost gun.

GPD is looking for additional victims or witnesses of these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call (408) 846-0330.