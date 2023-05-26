(KRON) — Two men have been arrested as suspects in a homicide that took place in front of Farrington’s Bar in Pleasant Hill in April, Pleasant Hill police said. The homicide was the first in Pleasant Hill since 2021, according to Pleasant Hill’s crime statistics.

On April 3, police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:12 a.m. At the scene they found the victim, a bartender at Farrington’s Bar, Oscar Lared-Arellano, 37, of Concord. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police identified Andre Barocia, Jr., 34, of Hercules, as the main suspect in the shooting of Laredo-Arellano. Evidence in the investigation indicated that Barocio had fled the state and likely relocated to Mexico following the murder, police said. Officials arrested Barocio on Monday and transported back to the United States. He was booked into the Martinez County jail on Thursday.

Barocia was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Police identified another suspect, Angelo Delacruz, 31, of Antioch, in the shooting. Police said he was seen with a gun moments before the murder. Delacruz was arrested in Douglas County, Nev., in late April, extradited back to California and booked into the Martinez County jail.

Delacruz was charged with assault with a firearm.

No other suspects remain at large.