(KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection to drowning deaths at a San Jose daycare earlier this month, the San Jose Police Department announced Friday. Nina Fathizadeh and Shahin Gheblehshenas were arrested on suspicion of neglect of two children resulting in death and neglect of a child resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Oct. 2 when SJPD patrol officers responded with the San Jose Fire Department to a welfare check at a residential day care located in the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Officers were notified that several children had fallen into a pool. Medics were summoned and the children were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two of the children were pronounced deceased at the hospital. The third child’s status was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

According to protocol for children’s deaths, the SJPD Homicide Unit began a joint investigation into the incident with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Fathizadeh and Gheblehshenas, the owners and operators of the Happy Happy Daycare, were determined to be the suspects.

SJPD Homicide Unit detectives issued arrest warrants for both women who self-surrendered on Friday at SJPD Headquarters. They were booked and given an arraignment date, according to police.