Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box

MILPITAS (KRON)- - Officers arrested the two suspects in connection to a stabbing inside a fast food restaurant in Milpitas.

According to the Milpitas Police Department, the incident happened on Aug. 30 at a Jack in the Box on South Main Street.

Authorities responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. for a disturbance and vandalism inside the restaurant.

Responding officers found a 51-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were able to locate several witnesses and evidence at the scene, which assisted with the identification of the suspects.

Within several hours, detectives identified Osbaldo Alejandro Cobos and Jose Ignacio Gonzalez, both San Jose residents, as the suspects involved in the attack.

On Aug. 31 at 9:30 p.m. investigators observed Gonzalez leaving his San Jose home and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

On Sep. 4 at approximately 8:50 p.m. officers located Cobos at his home and he tried to flee.

Cobos eventually surrendered and was arrested without incident.

He was also booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

