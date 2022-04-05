UNION CITY (KRON) – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a murder and arson at a Union City tent encampment, according to a news release.

The Fremont Police Department was first dispatched to assist the Alameda County Fire Department in responding to a vegetation fire March 23 near a creek that separates Fremont from Union City.

“Upon extinguishing the fire, the firefighters located a deceased adult,” the news release states. “It was determined that the burned encampment was within the Union City limits and Union City officers responded to take over the investigation.”

The deceased man was determined to be David Madrid, 67 and of Union City. Detectives determined Madrid’s death was a homicide and arrested Andrew Dela Cruz, 24, and Jeramie Cosper, 29. The two were charged with one count of murder and one of arson.

Anyone with information related to the homicide can is asked to contact Detective Fong at 510-675-5259.