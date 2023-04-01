ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection with a January fire at a condominium complex in Rohnert Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The suspects were identified as Danesha Morales, 26, and Breanna Lewis, 36, both of San Francisco. Both women were former tenants of the complex, DPS says.

The fire was reported on Jan. 9 around 1 a.m., when DPS received a 911 call about flames in the 1000 block of Golf Course Drive. The first investigation did not reveal what caused the fire, and the resident was not home when the fire initially started, DPS said. However, when the resident returned home, they smelled smoke.

The fire was considered suspicious, so an arson investigator from the Community Oriented Problem Solving Team joined the investigation. Authorities determined that the condominium had been vandalized, and evidence showed that the fire could have been set intentionally, DPS said.

The investigation continued for nearly two months, when officers identified two suspects who “conspired to damage the victim’s residence and set it on fire,” DPS said. Morales was arrested on Mar. 2, and Lewis was found by authorities and arrested on Mar. 31.

Both women were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of arson of an inhabited structure, burglary and felony vandalism. DPS says one person in the building was displaced by the fire which also caused about $200,000 in damage.