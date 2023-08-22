(KRON) — Two Atherton houses were broken into last week, the Atherton Police Department said. In both cases, suspects entered the homes by smashing a bedroom window.

The first break-in happened in the evening on Aug. 18. Police said the rear master bedroom window of a home on the 200 block of Greenoaks Drive was smashed.

The suspects went inside and rummaged through the home, per APD.

A day later, suspects broke into a home on Adam Way. Again, they smashed a rear master bedroom window and went through the home.

Police are investigating both incidents. Anyone that lives near these homes and noticed anything suspicious or has relevant surveillance footage is asked to call Atherton police at (650) 688-6500.