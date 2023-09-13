(KRON) — It can be very tough to balance raising a child with a professional career. But for those who must do so, two Bay Area cities might be ideal to call home.

Data from a new study by Coworking Cafe shows that San Francisco and Fremont are two of the top 10 cities nationwide for working parents.

Washington D.C., Arlington, VA, and Seattle made up the list’s top 3. San Francisco and Fremont came in at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively. Irvine was the only other California city in the top 20, coming in at No. 15.

The study used a number of factors to come up with how cities fare in education, work and health. That includes childcare affordability, the total of remote workers and air quality.

San Francisco graded out well in the “work” factors. It has the third-highest number of coworking spaces per square mile, and 77% of workers have remote-eligible jobs, per Coworking Cafe’s study. It also has among the highest totals of pediatricians per capita and above-average air quality.

Fremont scored well for its number of remote workers. Twenty-three percent of its active population works remotely, which the study said is the highest number nationwide. In addition, its 93 acres of green space for every 1,000 residents was second nationwide to Scottsdale, AZ.

Methodology

Cities were given a score based on how they fared in education, work, and health & environment categories. Work and education each made up 40% of the score, while health & environment accounted for 20%.

Below are the factors that were taken into account for each category:

Education:

– Childcare affordability – Annual median center-based childcare cost per child – average (including costs for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children); inflation-adjusted to 2021 (Source: U.S. Department of Labor)

– Ranking of public schools nationally by state – (Source: World Population Review)

– Public school availability – Number of public schools per 100,000 children (Source: GreatSchools.org)

– Public school density – Number of public schools per square mile (Source: GreatSchools.org)

Work:

– Share of remote workers– Share of working population that doesn’t commute to work (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

– Share of remote-eligible jobs – Share of residents working in jobs with high potential for being remote (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

– Coworking space density – Number of coworking spaces per square mile (Source: proprietary CoworkingCafe database)

Health & Environment:

– Pediatrician availability – Number of pediatricians per 100,000 children (Source: The American Board of Pediatrics)

– Availability of green spaces – Acres per 1,000 residents (Source: The Trust for Public Land’s public database)

– Air quality – Air Quality Index [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

Cities included in the study were ones with at least 200,000 residents and available data for all of the metrics analyzed.