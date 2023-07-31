(KRON) — Police are searching for information after gasoline was reported near two residence fires at the same Berkeley residence within one week, the Berkeley Police Department said.

The first fire was reported on July 19 around 5:35 a.m. The Berkeley Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 1100 block of Oxford Street. White smoke was pouring off the exterior of a three-story residential building, and people said flames were visible.

The siding of the entire south side of the building was on fire, and authorities suspect it was arson, BPD said. Residents reported that a strip of gasoline fuel had been on fire next to the house during the incident.

One of the residents managed to douse the fire with a garden hose and put it out using a dry chemical extinguisher. No one was injured in the fire, but because arson is suspected, BPD took over investigation of the case.

The second fire was reported at 3:55 a.m. just six days later, and fire crews arrived to find the same building was ablaze once again. This time, the entire east side of the building was lit up.

Witnesses said there was a strong smell of gasoline again during this fire. Some of the residents at the scene were treated for smoke inhalation.

BFD put out the fire and safely evacuated all residents, BPD said. The Red Cross was contacted to support the residents displaced from the fire.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with further information about these fires is asked to contact BPD’s non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.