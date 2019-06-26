Two found shot to death in Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – Alameda County Sheriffs say they are investigating a double homicide after finding two bodies in a Castro Valley home.

The bodies were found in a home on the 20500 block of Forest Avenue.

The sheriff’s department is confirming that the bodies were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a relative of the two people contacted authorities, saying they hadn’t heard from the family members for days.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead inside a detached guest house on the property.

The sheriff’s department believes the victims were dead for several days.

They say there was obvious signs of foul play.

The victims have not been identified and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of their deaths.

The sheriff’s department is treating the victims’ deaths as a double murder.