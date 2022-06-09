(KRON) — After a fire torched 200 acres of land near Brentwood on Thursday afternoon, two more brush fires ignited in the East Bay on Thursday night. One fire was in Rodeo, while the other was near the fire that burned in the afternoon.

The fire in Rodeo was along Highway 4 near Cummings Skyway. Fire officials said the fire was one acre in size.

The second fire was 1.5 acres large, a Cal Fire official told KRON4. It was near Deer Valley Road and Marsh Creek Road. Agents that battled the afternoon fire were called over to fight this one.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.