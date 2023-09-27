(KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that San Francisco resident Shaka Jinks, 24, and San Mateo resident Breanna Jones, 18, have been charged in connection to a commercial burglary on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street. Jinks and Jones were arraigned on Sept. 27 and Sept. 26, respectively.

San Francisco Police officers arrested Jinks and Jones with two juvenile accomplices shortly after a reported burglary on Sept. 21. According to the San Francisco Police, officers recovered $7,290 in stolen merchandise.

Jinks has been charged with organized retail theft, second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit any crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and obstructing a peace officer.

Jones was charged with organized retail theft, second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit any crime, receiving stolen property, and giving a false name to a peace officer.

“Brazen organized retail theft has become far too commonplace in San Francisco and is having a devastating impact on our retail community,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Jinks and Jones’s next court date is Oct. 5 for the preliminary hearing in this matter.

The District Attorney’s Office requested to detain Jinks and Jones pending trial because both were on release on unrelated charges at the time of the alleged offense. The court decided not to detain Jinks and Jones and set bail in the amount of $50,000 for Jinks. Jones was released on her own recognizance and ordered to stay 150 yards from the clothing retailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.