SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were charged in connection to a series of commercial thefts targeting Bath & Body Works locations, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Emoni Thomas, 21, and Erykah Thomas, 21, both of San Francisco, were arraigned on Monday.

Both pled not guilty to two counts of felony organized retail theft, two counts of second-degree commercial burglary, and two counts of grand theft. The two are alleged to have taken part in retail theft incidents on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

The DA alleges that the duo along with others stole from a Bath & Body Works location in San Francisco’s Westfield Mall. This week’s prosecution is part of the DA’s Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Grant Program, the DA said. That initiative is funded by a $2 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

They were arrested earlier this month, along with two other suspects — Savannah Church and Shalia Brown, both 24. At the time, the two Thomases were also connected to a robbery on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street where seven other suspects joined them in stealing $1,000 worth of goods.

“Organized retail theft cases are being aggressively prosecuted in San Francisco,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This behavior is unacceptable and not welcome in our city. My office is working closely with the San Francisco Police Department and retailors to develop cases and do everything we can in the courtroom to ensure that there is accountability.”

Emoni and Erykah Thomas will next appear in court on Dec. 5 for a preliminary hearing in the matter, the DA said. In the meantime, both are being detained with no bail.

If convicted of all charges, each faces up to three years and eight months behind bars.