SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people are in critical condition after a Tesla they were traveling in careened off a roadway in San Mateo County on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from CalFire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit.

The vehicle was traveling along Hwy-1 near Devil’s Slide when it went over the side of a cliff. An official on site told crews that all four patients, including two adults and two children, are currently in critical condition after the incident. The Tesla fell about 250 feet down after traveling off the road, according to CalFire.

Crews said multiple air ambulances were en route to the crash site in order to transport the patients to area hospitals. Rescue crews are currently on the ground assessing the site.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.