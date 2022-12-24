LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.

CHP Dublin called in Helicopter-30 for support in responding to a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly wanted as part of a previous crime. When the helicopter was overhead, the suspect fled from officers, according to CHP. Ground units stopped following the vehicle after the suspect’s dangerous driving actions.

H-30 followed the vehicle as the suspect traveled down I-580 and then headed south on I-5. CHP’s Air-21 joined the effort to assist in recovering evidence that may have been thrown from the vehicle. Air-21 followed the suspect as they traveled to Modesto, where they were taken into custody.

Video shared by CHP from the pursuit is visible thanks to the agency’s night-vision technology. In the video, the suspect car appears to make a full u-turn on the highway before heading down the road traveling in the wrong direction. The vehicle also pulls into what looks like a rest area before off-roading its way back to the freeway.