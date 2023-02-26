One of the cars involved in the collisions on Hwy 280 in Daly City. (North County Fire Authority)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two collisions involving multiple vehicles occurred early Sunday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Two accidents occurred on southbound Highway 280, south of John Daly Boulevard, around 3 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a dark colored car collided with a white SUV.

The second collision occurred with a white SUV, grey sedan and red Toyota Prius. Around four cars are blocking two southbound lanes, CHP said.

North County Fire advises drivers to avoid the area. A tow truck has been called.