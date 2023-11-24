(KRON) — Two homes in Concord were burned in a fire on Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire was called to the 1100 block of Haven Court at 3:45 p.m. Friday for the report of a tree on fire at a home. By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the house, and another house next to it.

Crews were able to knock down the fires at both houses within 10 minutes of arriving, Con Fire said. The first home to catch fire was severely damaged.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. The Red Cross will help those who were displaced.

Con Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.