(KRON) — Two men who are previously convicted felons were arrested in connection to thefts at a Walgreens location in American Canyon Tuesday, the American Canyon Police Department said. ACPD officers stopped a silver Toyota Camry at around 5 p.m. The vehicle was leaving the Walgreens and its occupants were reported to have stolen multiple items from the store.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Deja Lambert and the passenger as 37-year-old Debony Jackson. Both are from Oakland, police said. Items allegedly stolen from Walgreens were located on their person and in the Camry.

Also in the car were a device for removing security tags from merchandise and a non-serialized Ruger .380 handgun with an extended magazine.

The two previously convicted felons were arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both suspects were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, police said.