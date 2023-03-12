OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people died in separate shootings in Oakland this weekend, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The first shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to OPD. The victim died of his injuries after receiving emergency medical attention.

Police are calling this shooting a homicide, and investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim is an Oakland resident, but his identity will not be released until his next of kin can be notified.

The second shooting took place on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. near the 600 block of Hegenberger Road. Officers arrived on scene and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated my medics at the scene and transported to a local hospital before they were pronounced dead.

Officials headed to the scene to open a homicide investigation. The identity of the victim was not shared.

If you have information about either of these shooting, please contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.