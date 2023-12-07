(KRON) – A head on crash in San Pablo resulted in the deaths of two people and critically injured one person, the San Pablo Police Department announced Thursday.

The Contra Costa Fire Department was dispatched to El Portal Drive near Glenlock Street for a head-on crash at 12:42 a.m. on Dec. 6.

A car traveling eastbound on El Portal Drive towards Glenlock Street veered into the westbound direction of El Portal and struck another motorist head on.

According to police, the adult male passenger of the car that veered died on the scene. An adult female passenger was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police say.

The single male passenger of the car traveling westbound was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, drugs and alcohol were not immediately seen near the crash but are being looked at as possible factors.