(KRON) — Two dead bodies were found at an apartment complex in Santa Rosa Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. The complex is located on the 2700 block of Range Avenue.

The bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Property maintenance at the complex contacted Santa Rosa PD regarding two deceased residents.

Nothing appears suspicious about the deaths, according to police. The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.