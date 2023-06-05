(KRON) — Two people died on Sunday after being shot in what police are calling a double homicide in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

OPD first received a call reporting a shooting just after 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 66th Avenue. Officers at the scene found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. When the Oakland Fire Department arrived, crews declared that the victim died.

Police then learned of another person with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a local hospital. That person later died. At first, police were unsure if the victims were connected.

Now, OPD is referring to the incident as a double homicide. Police did not release the identity of either victim, as officers are waiting to contact the next of kin. Anyone who has information about either death is asked to reach out to OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or contact the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.