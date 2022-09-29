VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related.

The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street and was called in to police at 11:04 p.m. The victim, a 37-year-old male Vallejo resident, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police responded to the second shooting at 11:07 p.m. on the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street. A 41-year-old male Vallejo resident was found with at least one gunshot wound.

“Community violence takes lives and is a severe public health crisis,” said VPD Shawny K. Williams. “We must overcome generational trauma by actively pursuing real solutions with comprehensive prevention strategies. I am calling on our community leaders, residents, elected officials, federal, state, and local partners to assist us in this endeavor. Our deepest sympathies are with the family.” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny K. Williams

VPD did not provide additional information about the motives and circumstances of the shootings, only saying that they were under investigation. VPD said the shootings “appeared to be related.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact VPD Detective Bryan Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at 707-648-5425.