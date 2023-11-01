(KRON) — Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another car head-on in Salinas on Halloween night, California Highway Patrol said. A third person in one of the cars was hospitalized with what CHP described as moderate injuries.

CHP said that “for reasons under investigation,” a maroon Chrysler began driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Blanco Road before colliding with a Honda at Hitchcock Road. The crash happened at approximately 11:52 p.m., CHP said.

The drivers of both cars were killed. A passenger in the Honda was hospitalized. The driver of the Honda was identified as a 21-year-old man from Salinas. The driver of the Chrysler was a 30-year-old man from Marina, CA.

Police are investigating whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The names of the drivers will be publicly identified once next-of-kin is notified.

Blanco Road was closed in both directions for three hours after the crash.