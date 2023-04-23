(KRON) — Two people died and one child was injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 9500 block of Birch Street. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of the injured parties was taken to a children’s hospital for treatment.

Two of the victims were declared dead at the scene. Police have arrested one suspect, and OPD’s Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or contact the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.