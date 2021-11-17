Two deputies, civilians injured in East Bay vehicle pursuit

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested after he injured multiple people, including two deputies, during a high speed pursuit just before noon today.

The incident first started at 11:00 a.m. on Foothill Boulevard and Carolyn Street in Castro Valley when the suspect stole a green Ranger pickup truck.

Officers noticed the incident and chased after the suspect who fled onto I-580 going eastbound in the westbound direction.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and jumped the roadway near 170th Avenue.

They then “jumpstarted” a Honda Civic and drove away, striking a deputy and swiping another as the officers attempted to stop the suspect.

One deputy broke his arm and suffered a laceration to his hand while the other sustained minor scrapes from the car when it drove past. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect then got back onto the freeway, exceeding speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually crashed at the 98th Avenue offramp, hitting several innocent motorists in the process.

Facing several charges, the suspect will be released to police after recovering from “moderate to significant injuries” at a hospital.

A total of 3 ambulances arrived on scene. One at 98th Avenue and two others at 170th Avenue.