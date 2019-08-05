Two displaced after fire in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital and two are now without a home after a fire Monday morning in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood.

Video of the fire shows billowing flames coming from windows on the second floor of the building.

The fire began around 9:21 a.m. at 169 Commonwealth Avenue in San Francisco.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and a total of two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.