Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Two displaced after fire in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital and two are now without a home after a fire Monday morning in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood.

Video of the fire shows billowing flames coming from windows on the second floor of the building.

The fire began around 9:21 a.m. at 169 Commonwealth Avenue in San Francisco.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and a total of two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News