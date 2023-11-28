(KRON) — Over two dozen packages stolen by porch pirates were found by the Benicia Police Department this past weekend. Benicia PD received a report from a passerby reporting a large amount of packages on the roadway in the area of Cambridge Drive and Rose Drive.

A person was going through the packages, police said.

By the time officers arrived, no one was at the scene. Nearly two dozen packages were found, with a few opened.

Officers retrieved the packages and returned most to their rightful owners. Benicia PD is continuing to investigate.

In the meantime, police offer the following tips for safeguarding packages from porch pirates:

Redirect packages to be picked up at the post office

Have them sent to your place of work

Require a signature on delivery

Have a camera on your porch

Use smart package lockers for Amazon purchases

“Unfortunately, with the start of the holiday shopping season we will also see the rise of package theft,” Benicia PD warned.