Two dozen San Quentin inmates dead from COVID-19 complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Twenty-four inmates at San Quentin State Prison have now died from COVID-19 complications as of Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced in a statement.
No other details on the 24th inmate have been released at this time.
At this time, San Quentin has 177 inmates who are actively positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
