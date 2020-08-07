Two dozen San Quentin inmates dead from COVID-19 complications

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Twenty-four inmates at San Quentin State Prison have now died from COVID-19 complications as of Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced in a statement.

No other details on the 24th inmate have been released at this time.

At this time, San Quentin has 177 inmates who are actively positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News