(KRON) – The Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI

while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on Nov. 18.

Concord Police Department issued a reminder to drivers regarding driving under the influence, “Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and

recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

According to Concord police, the department will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols

throughout the year.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.