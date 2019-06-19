Two Fairfield shootings may be connected: police

Police in Fairfield believe two shootings involving teenagers are connected.

Police found two teenagers with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning in the 100 block of 1st Street.

Shortly after that incident, police found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in a car.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the shootings appear to be related and are not random.

