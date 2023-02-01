SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people died on separate collisions on San Jose roadways Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first call came in at 5:55 a.m., and the caller reported a crash on northbound US-101, just north of Story Road. Officers on the scene determined that a 39-year-old man from Gilroy was driving a 2007 Toyota in the first lane, and he was cruising about 65 mph.

His Toyota was hit from behind by a 2017 Honda, driven by a 19-year-old man from Gilroy, according to CHP. This collision caused the 2007 Toyota to crash into the rear end of a 2004 Toyota. The driver of the 2004 Toyota then lost control and struck a Freightliner big rig traveling in the number three lane, according to CHP. The driver in the 2007 Toyota died in the crash. The driver of the 2004 Toyota suffered moderate injuries, and was taken to San Jose Regional Medical Center.

CHP says all parties stayed on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Lanes were closed on the northbound side of US-101 for about an hour as officers conducted their investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident, CHP said.

Vehicle vs pedestrian hit-and-run

Around 7 a.m. CHP received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Alum Rock Avenue, east of Kirk Avenue, according to CHP. The pedestrian was from San Jose, and his body was found just off the right shoulder of the roadway, partially concealed by bushes, according to CHP.

The pedestrian’s injuries and the debris on the scene led police to believe he was struck by a vehicle. His identity will be released after his family has been notified. The unidentified driver was in an unknown vehicle and reportedly fled the scene after the crash.

CHP is investigating this incident as a fatal hit-and-run collision. Anyone with information about the timing of the crash or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact CHP at 408-655-2620.

San Jose ranks tenth in the nation when counting the most pedestrian fatalities, according to data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. From 2017 to 2021 San Jose recorded 21 pedestrian deaths as a result of traffic accidents. More than 60 people died in traffic accidents on San Jose roads in 2022, while only 60 were reported in 2021.

(Photo courtesy of City of San Jose)

The city’s Vision Zero initiative aims to focus on driver behavior such as speeding to bring the total traffic deaths on San Jose roads to zero. Drivers are encouraged to “Slow down to save lives.”